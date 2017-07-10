Why GST helps and hurts the media and entertainment industry

Last Monday, over 1,000 cinema screens in Tamil Nadu downed their shutters indefinitely. They were protesting a local body tax of 30 per cent, over and above the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which came into effect on July 1. By Thursday, the state government had agreed to relook local taxes and theatres re-opened on Friday. This is just one of the challenges for India’s Rs 126,200-crore media and entertainment industry as the GST rolls out across the country. “The first six to eight months will be a challenge. But the gains in the long term far outweigh the initial ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?