Why GST helps and hurts the media and entertainment industry

The industry may struggle to comply with rules initially

Last Monday, over 1,000 cinema screens in Tamil Nadu downed their shutters indefinitely. They were protesting a local body tax of 30 per cent, over and above the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which came into effect on July 1. By Thursday, the state government had agreed to relook local taxes and theatres re-opened on Friday. This is just one of the challenges for India’s Rs 126,200-crore media and entertainment industry as the GST rolls out across the country. “The first six to eight months will be a challenge. But the gains in the long term far outweigh the initial ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar