Why India is a long way off from a common agri market

After many failed attempts by previous regimes, the government is again working towards a common national market for commodities through multiple ways.

The Electronic-National Market platform (e-NaM) and the new model APMC Act are together meant to realise the ultimate objective of a national market where farm commodities can be sold and purchased without any restriction and barrier.

A common pan-India market is envisioned as one in where price discovery would be purely on the basis of demand and supply and will not be held hostage to the numerous cartels and groups that currently operate to the detriment of both the consumers and

A 2011 paper by the Mumbai-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), based on research done on fruit and vegetable supply chains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, found “on an average there are five to six intermediaries between the primary producer and the consumer.”

The total mark up in the chain added up to 60-75 per cent. As a result, the primary producers receive only 20-25 per cent of the consumer price.

A committee is also working in the Union finance ministry to integrate the spot and derivative markets in commodities and is expected to be an important part of it as announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the 2017-18 Budget.

Though at a conceptual level some experts believe a common market could lead to real benefits both for the consumers and farmers, beyond that the entire concept is riddled with multiple challenges and complexities and could open the door for manipulation unless checked.

So how exactly does the Centre hope to realise this idea? The is meant to digitise trading in over 500 mandis across the country in the next few years.

A very basic prerequisite for getting the Central grant of over Rs 75 lakhs per mandi under – Rs 30 lakh for setting up the platform and the remaining for setting up grading and assaying facilities and waste management plant – is that states must first amend three basic rules that guide their mandis: a common trading licence for all traders, e-auction platform for price discovery of agricultural produce, and single point levy of market fee.

The conditions are meant to ensure that becomes more than just an electronic platform to trade and lays the foundation of a truly national spot market.



Since its inception, in the last one year, 18 states have adopted the electronic market platform, while 13 have altered their three main rules necessary to get the Central grant.

In total, around 590 mandis out of the total of over 7,000 APMCs across the country will be brought under in the next few years.

Though the objective is to ensure that gradually all the mandis join the electronic platform and all trades are conducted through the system, in reality, much of this is still to be realised.

has become operational in multiple locations but in the absence of either multi-location trader licences or partial fulfilling of the regulations, the mandis in many places haven’t been fully integrated even within the states or even within the same district, leave alone doing nationally.

In many places under e-NaM, trading which so far was happening in physical open-cry auctions is being done digitally.

Though in states like Haryana, inter-mandi trade has been permitted and traders have been issued three types of licences, such experiments are still few in numbers. In fact, some analysts say that in some mandis where the platform has been installed, and traders are just keying in their daily trade on completion to ensure that targets are met.

The Central government nonetheless is hopeful that gradually all mandis and APMCs which opt for the platform would stop physical trading altogether and the system will stablise.

Alongside e-NaM, the Central government has also framed a new model APMC Act for states to adopt, the first such exercise since 2003 when the previous APMC model Act was framed.

marketing being a state subject, Centre can’t legislate on issues which are outside its domain, making the model Act a mere recommendation.

The model Act has numerous provisions and for the first time tries to treat the entire state as a market yard instead of just the mandi, besides opening the door for private markets, farmer-operated markets, multiple licences for buying and selling directly from farmers, temporary licences for bulk purchasing etc.

The amendments, according to the Central government, will take away the overarching powers of APMCs in granting licences and regulating trade, something which it found to be as a clear case of conflict of interest.

However, critics believe that the entire idea of common market and APMC Act amendments is to open multiple sourcing options for big multinational companies undermining the interest of growers.

“Why does India need a common national market which will lead to uniform price of farm commodity when the cost of production of the same variety is different in different geographies,” food policy expert Devender Sharma says.

According to him, a uniform national price for a farm commodity might be good for corporations but for it will damage their livelihood.

He says that the entire concept of bringing in private mandis is flawed as just 6 per cent sell their produce through regulated APMCs, while the remaining are sold through private mandis.

If private mandis were so efficient why is there distress among The Centre instead should try to expand the APMC network.

On e-NaM, Sharma says that despite having e-NaM, a farmer died in Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh just two-days back as he was unable to the bear the shock of the price crash. “This clearly shows that is no guarantee for a good price for farmers,” Sharma says.

Sukhpal Singh, chairperson for Centre for Management in in IIM Ahmedabad, also discounts the idea of a national common market, though for different reasons.

He says that beyond a point integration of markets spread across geographies selling varied items is impossible as there are lot of legal and constitutional issues involved which are difficult to address.

“The idea of a whole country as a market is long way off as different states have different priorities, while in mandis themselves, lots of monopolies need to be broken,” Singh says.

On e-NaM, Singh said that unless there is a big push, just integrating 590 of the over 7,000 regulated markets is not even 10 per cent of the eco-system.

India, with a vast variety of fruits and vegetables grown in extremely different landscapes, totalling over 550 million tonnes, a network of just over 7,000 regulated markets is clearly inadequate.

Conservatives estimates show that not less than 45,000 regulated markets are needed in India to ensure that all the fruits and vegetables produced in the country get a proper market to sell.