Why MP govt's price scheme not a saviour for horticulture farmers

The cabinet yesterday cleared a scheme 'Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' to compensate when the prices fall below the minimum support price (MSP).

However, the scheme might be of a little help for the state's as it doesn't cover them.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to set up a price commission to address issues related to price fall in crops.

Also, the implementation of the plan in is difficult as there is no uniform reference price like

The proposal also does not address the massive storage and logistic problem which the state has been facing because of its decision to purchase onions directly from

A scheme of similar nature could have addressed storage issues in future.

Last year, around 73 per cent of the 1 million quintals of onions purchased by the government from were destroyed due to inadequate storage space, a reply in the state assembly said.

Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana as of now covers eight and pulses whose production in 2017 is estimated to be around 14.25 million tonnes. These include soybeans, maize, tuar, moong, urad and groundnut.

The scheme seeks to compensate when the price of a notified crop falls below the MSP, but will be capped at pre-determined modal price.

The modal price will be the average market prices for a particular commodity over a two-month period in and two other states where the crop is grown and traded. However, the compensation won’t exceed the modal price.

will have to register their crops at village-level cooperative societies along with their Aadhaar and bank account numbers.

Enrolments will open from September 11 for a month. The compensation will be paid to the farmers’ bank accounts directly after verification of mandi receipts.

In June this year, several parts of saw large-scale agitation from due to sudden and sharp drop in prices of several commodities particularly onions and pulses.

The agitation turned violent when six were shot in Mandsaur district of the state on June 6.

However, a deficiency price payment scheme is not the first attempt at directly compensating for a price fall and has been attempted several times earlier though the models might have been different.