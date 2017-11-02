Starting trouble: Setting up a business still a challenge

India has slipped a notch in the World Bank’s ranking on starting a business — from 155th last year to 156th this year. The time period required to start a business increased to 29.8 days from 26 days, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report. The report, release on Tuesday, said India has jumped 30 places to reach the 100th rank on the ease of doing business list. The World Bank took only Delhi and Mumbai into consideration while preparing its report. Despite the improvement in the overall ranking, India slipped on starting a ...