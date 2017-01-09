Why the politics of continuity gives longevity to policies

Shaktikanta Das will retire in Feb-end, Anjuly Chib Duggal in August, and Ashok Lavasa in October

Three key members of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s team will step down this year, to make room for a new set of officers to carry the baton of the Budget programmes. But, for the first time in several years at other key ministries, especially the social sector ministries with a large purse to spend this year and next, there will be no change at the top, for more than a year. The continuity is significant. It is a key development since the upcoming general Budget of the central government is expected to make large allocations for expenditure in sectors like health, ...

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee