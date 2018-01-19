Wi-Fi in the sky: Trai gives green signal to in-flight mobile, net services

Having access to WhatApp and looks more likely for Indian flyers as (TRAI) has given green signal to in-flight connectivity. Trai, in September 2017, had issued a consultation paper on in-flight connectivity to frame rules for the same. The regulator examined whether onboard internet should be allowed to flyers from the moment they board till the time they alight or when the has reached an altitude of three kilometres. It also examined whether Indian flyers should have access to both internet services and mobile communication services.

“As long as the provision of service is technically feasible and there are no security concerns, there should be no regulatory barrier in providing both mobile and internet communication on The authority recommends that both of these should be permitted in Indian airspace,” said in its recommendations.

The aviation ministry had last August promised that Internet in Indian skies would be allowed "in days" but security considerations have held up the same till now. "Security agencies want the server providing in-flight connectivity in India to be an Indian one so that they can intercept the feed if required. The issue has been hanging due to this," said an aviation ministry source.

Even foreign carriers that offer internet on their planes have to switch the same off while overflying Indian airspace if their service-provider does not have an Indian server.

However, the availability of will depend on airlines and whether it makes business sense for them.

When the civil aviation ministry had initially proposed the idea, full-service carriers like and had shown interest, whereas low-cost carriers like and had expressed doubt whether it would make economic sense.

“In a budget environment, how this extra cost will affect ticket price is an aspect that needs to be looked into. This is a good initiative by the government but from the industry’s point of view, it is a distant reality,” a spokesperson added.