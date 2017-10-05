Will Arun Jaitley bring back the inheritance tax?

For the past 5-6 years, there has been buzz around re-imposition of ahead of the Budget, but the finance ministers — either or incumbent — have been convinced of it so far.

The buzz is again doing the rounds. Will Jaitley agree to it and include it in the last Budget of this government after over 20 years.

He does it or not, but people have started finding ways to not pay this tax, notoriously called death Many of them have started forming family trusts on which will not apply.

Inheritance tax, then referred to as duty in India, was scrapped in 1985 by the then finance minister His argument was that benefits from the were not as high as cost of its administration. " duty hasn't achieved the twin objectives with which it was introduced — to reduce unequal distribution of wealth and assist states in financing their development schemes," Singh had said.

The garnered from the duty had stood at Rs 20 crore in 1984-85, which was 0.4 per cent of the Rs 5,329 crore collected through direct taxes that year. But the duty earlier used to be as high as 85 per cent over Rs 20 lakh of assets inherited. Such a high cannot be levied today and is talk of 5-10 per cent is doing the rounds.

Economists, however, say the collection would still be high, as asset generation is much more today. India's gross domestic product had increased 45 times from 2.5 lakh crore in 1984-85 to Rs 113 lakh crore in 2013-14.

Globally, the debate was sparked off by French economist Thomas Piketty, who in his renowned book, Capital in the Twenty-First Century, mooted the idea of imposing a to reduce wealth inequalities.

In India, the issue of imposition of inheritance tax/ duty again was started by former Finance Minister ahead of Budget 2013-­14. But industry chambers had strongly opposed the tax, calling it regressive -something that could dampen sentiment.

In some countries where is levied, the maximum rate is as high as 80 per cent. It is usually levied on the net value of assets passed on to legal heirs of a deceased person. The US, UK, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany levy this But, unlike India, many of these countries also provide social security to their citizens.

Coincidentally, the abolition, restoration and change in duty rate of the law have an impact on death numbers in some countries. During a one-year holiday in the US, the country saw many billionaires passing away and their heirs paying much less than those whose parents died in earlier or later years. When Sweden scrapped it on January 1, 2005, more people died in the New Year than on December 31, 2004.