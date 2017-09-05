Will continue Goyal's good work, achieve PM's vision: Power minister Singh

Taking charge of the Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy, the newly inducted former bureaucrat said he has big shoes to fill as his predecessor, Piyush Goyal, made this country energy surplus and, now, he would have to take the task forward.





"I will complete the good work started by Minister Goyal and realise the Prime Minister's vision, which includes providing electricity to all homes across the country," said Singh, adding, "My efforts will be to meet his standards of performance... has earned a good name for itself in last three years. We will maintain that and improve further."

Singh assumed charge of these two ministries after Goyal was elevated to Cabinet rank and given charge of the Ministry of Railways. Goyal continues to hold the coal portfolio and did not comment on his new task. Present at the handover of the charge to Singh, Goyal said that as a former bureaucrat, Singh has a knack for solving problems.





"I inherited the finest team in the government because everybody in the ministry and PSUs related to it is charged and emotional. They (the officials in the ministry as well as in its PSUs) want to cross limitless boundaries. The PSUs are very committed," said Goyal.

"That is the determination that I give to this job," Singh said, adding that Goyal would do as well in the Railways as he did in the "There will be great turnaround in railways as well," he added.





As a parting advice, Goyal told Singh to monitor all mobile applications of the in the morning as "media does tight scrutiny of all the schemes".

In his tenure as power minister, Goyal was instrumental in making all the ministry's schemes transparent through data available on mobile apps and web portals. Singh and Goyal both said they would share their vision for their respective ministries after they had studied every aspect.