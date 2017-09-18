Will demographics alter power equations in Asia?

Over the coming decades, India will surpass China to emerge as the largest contributor to the global workforce. The country’s potential workforce is expected to touch 1.08 billion by 2037, estimates Deloitte in a new report. By 2050, it is projected to rise further to 1.12 billion. By comparison, China, whose workforce has already begun to age, had a working population of 1.01 billion in 2014. This trend could potentially alter power equations in Asia. “Demography — the fundamental driver of all economies — is shifting the balance of power in ...