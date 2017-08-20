Will GST apply for payment made for March work?

We had appointed a work contractor earlier this year and he completed the work in March. We are now making payment. Do we need to deduct goods and services tax (GST) on this? Generally, under the state-specific VAT (value-added tax) laws, applicable prior to July 1, 2017, a supplier was required to deduct works contract tax deductible at source (WC-TDS) on the payments made to a works contractor. The liability to deduct WC-TDS arose on the date of making the payment to the contractor. Accordingly, if you have made payment after July 1, 2017, a position may be possible that you ...