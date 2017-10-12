Will invest $500 mn on KYC over 3 years: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the chief of India’s largest mobile wallet Paytm, says the new guidelines on e-wallets are just what he needs to gain customers. In an interview with Karan Choudhury, Sharma says while some may find the new know-your-consumer (KYC) norms an additional burden, his company will invest in the KYC system. Edited excerpts: Don’t you think interoperability of mobile wallets will stall your customer base? Do you think new customers will now come to Paytm? Of course, we will gain more customers. This is the same as mobile phone number portability in ...