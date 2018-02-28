Will support 'Made in Asia' projects, says AIIB President Jim Liqun

This is a borrowers’ bank, said Subhash C Garg, Secretary, department of economic affairs, India’s about the (AIIB), this week. Jim Liqun, the President of said they will support “Made in Asia” projects. Between Garg and Liqun lies India’s hopes and concerns about the newest multilateral institution it has helped to emerge and which will hold its third annual general meeting in Mumbai in June, this year. The earlier two were at Beijing and Jeju in South Korea. But, first Garg! The secretary’s comments underscore the fundamental difference between and the league of institutions like the World Bank, the and the as India, China and others, see them. “ is a response of the borrower countries. The major shareholders are the borrowers who borrow for the projects”, he noted at the curtain raiser event for a series of workshops lined up by the in the run-up to its annual meeting slated for June, this year in Mumbai. For decades countries like India and others have railed at what they perceived as the asymmetrical nature of the relationship under which they transacted with the group. For every Special Drawing Rights (SDR) the IMF or others sanctioned for the borrowers they also put in some often very onerous conditions. These conditions, mind you, were all well-intentioned. They were meant to make the loans or even grants perform better. And to make those perform better they mandated that the user agencies would bring in improvement in their operations. So, the Special Assistance Loans (SAL) that were offered by both and the to states mandated that in the course of the loans, the states would improve the components of the fiscal deficits, if not actually reduce those; cut down on unproductive government expenditures like subsidies for the relatively better off and improve other governance outcomes. As the history of these loans show, some showed excellent results like the ones offered to Coal India in the early 90s to turn around its performance, while the others like those for reforms in the power distribution sector, a bit later, in states like Odisha, did not. Especially as countries like India went about putting their public finance on sound footing, they chafed against these conditions. To be fair, the institutions too realising the prickly nature of these terms went about softening those. The other outcome challenge was that rule changes brought in by the in the late 90s that made it difficult for the and its affiliates to offer loan or work as adviser especially to middle income countries which translated as shutdown for support to several class of projects in India, especially in the infrastructure sectors. Support to has crawled, since then. It is necessary to put this history in perspective, as Indian government and other agencies begin to set their relationship with It has a $20 billion to offer now and another $80 billion as commitment, so it's a tidy purse. This is where Garg’s comments, becomes important. is not in the business of deciding which policies the government of India or the other member countries should follow as they also raise loans from the institution.

The constitution does not have the remit and neither does it aspire to take over this role. So any loans have had only one condition, that it should be repaid with the interest. In that respect, will come close to the role of the commercial banks, and that is what makes India interested in it. It understands banking from the perspective of the borrowers.