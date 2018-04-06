Wind power tariff firms at Rs 2.5/unit in Solar Energy Corporation auction

tariff firmed up further to Rs 2.51 per unit in the auction of around 2,000 MW capacities conducted by state-run Corporation of (SECI), a source said.

Wind tariffs had reversed their downtrend in February auction to quote at Rs 2.44/unit against all-time low of Rs 2.43/unit in an auction conducted by December last year.

In the latest auction that ended on Thursday, Srijan Systems (250MW), Sprng (300MW), BLP (285), Betam Wind (200), Inox Wind Infrastructure Services (100 MW) and Adani Green (MP) Ltd (300 MW) emerged as successful bidders quoting Rs 2.51 per unit, the source said.

The source further said that Mytrah (300 MW) and ReNew Wind (TN) Pvt Ltd (300) are also successful bidder in the auction.

According to industry experts, tariff is firming up after dropping to all-time low of Rs 2.43 per unit.

tariff had recovered to Rs 2.44 per unit in the auction for 2000 MW capacities concluded by the in February this year. Of the six successful bidders, four had quoted Rs 2.44 while remaining two bid at Rs 2.45 per unit tariff.

The tariff last year started its descend to touch a low of Rs 3.46 in the first round of auction for 1GW capacity by the The price fell further to Rs 2.64 in the second round of auction for 1 GW by the in October 2017.

Industry experts think that the tariff would not fall below the Rs 2.5 per unit level in near future. Low tariffs are a big boost for clean in view of India's target of having 60 GW wind capacities by 2022.

At present, has an installed wind capacity of 34 GW. The government has planned to auction 10 GW each in 2018- 19 and 2019-20.