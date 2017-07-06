Wipro arm, Israel Aerospace to make aircraft structures

Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a unit of Enterprises, and Aerospace Industries (IAI) will set up a factory to composite parts and assemblies for aircraft makers.

Enterprises was spun out of information technology (IT) services major in 2013. It focuses on two major businesses — consumer care and industrial engineering & aerospace.

and IAI, Israel's aerospace and defence manufacturer, announced the strategic alliance on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Mediterranean country. said: “The facility will composite structures in for global markets and address the compliance requirements of IAI, other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and Tier-1 suppliers to meet defence offset guidelines detailed by the Ministry of Defence, Government of ”

India’s offset policy mandates global arms sellers to source 30 per cent of the value of a deal of more than Rs 300 crore from domestic companies. This is aimed at building a local ecosystem of aerospace and defence suppliers that could serve the local market as well as global firms. Wipro, which set up India’s first aerospace actuator manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, said expects the aerospace industry to be strategic for its future.

“This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in the growing aerospace sector and standing as a partner of choice for global OEMs and Tier-1s, but will also help us explore emerging business opportunities in key markets,” said Pratik Kumar, chief executive officer, WIN, & executive director, Enterprises.

had acquired HR Givon Ltd, an Israel-headquartered manufacturer of metallic parts and assemblies for the aerospace industry, in 2016 to increase its product portfolio and to expand global footprint.

Shlomi Karako, general manager of the Commercial Aircraft Group, IAI, said its relationship with was “extremely important” as the country was a major strategic customer.