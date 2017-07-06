Wipro arm, Israel Aerospace to make aircraft structures

Wipro
Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a unit of Wipro
Enterprises, and Israel
Aerospace Industries (IAI) will set up a factory to make
composite aerostructure
parts and assemblies for aircraft makers.
Wipro
Enterprises was spun out of information technology (IT) services major Wipro
in 2013. It focuses on two major businesses — consumer care and industrial engineering & aerospace.
WIN
and IAI, Israel's aerospace and defence manufacturer, announced the strategic alliance on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Mediterranean country. Wipro
said: “The facility will make
composite structures in India
for global markets and address the compliance requirements of IAI, other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and Tier-1 suppliers to meet defence offset guidelines detailed by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
”
India’s offset policy mandates global arms sellers to source 30 per cent of the value of a deal of more than Rs 300 crore from domestic companies. This is aimed at building a local ecosystem of aerospace and defence suppliers that could serve the local market as well as global firms. Wipro, which set up India’s first aerospace actuator manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, said WIN
expects the aerospace industry to be strategic for its future.
“This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in the growing aerospace sector and standing as a partner of choice for global OEMs and Tier-1s, but will also help us explore emerging business opportunities in key markets,” said Pratik Kumar, chief executive officer, WIN, & executive director, Wipro
Enterprises.
WIN
had acquired HR Givon Ltd, an Israel-headquartered manufacturer of metallic parts and assemblies for the aerospace industry, in 2016 to increase its product portfolio and to expand global footprint.
Shlomi Karako, general manager of the Commercial Aircraft Group, IAI, said its relationship with India
was “extremely important” as the country was a major strategic customer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU