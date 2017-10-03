Wired for BharatNet: Centre to plug the broadband gap in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (UP), the most populous and politically crucial state in the country, has emerged as the centrepiece of the roll-out of two key schemes of the Narendra Modi government — the BharatNet project and the Saubhagya scheme. The BharatNet project aims to connect 250,000 gram panchayats with broadband by March 2019. In the first phase, 100,000 gram panchayats will be connected by December this year, of which about 25 per cent are in UP alone. The Saubhagya (Sahaj Bijli Ghar Yojana) scheme, which the Prime Minister (PM) launched on the occasion of the birth ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?