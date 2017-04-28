With 1.8 mn visitors, India tops Dubai's 100 tourist source markets list

Saudi Arabia (1.6 million) and the UK (1.2 million) were other prominent names on the list

has topped the list of Dubai's 100 tourist source markets for the second time, with a total of 1.8 million visitors last year.



The Annual Visitor Report 2016 was released by Dubai's Department of and Commerce Marketing ( Tourism) during this year's



(1.6 million) and the (1.2 million) were other prominent names on the list.



According to the data, the (GCC) remained the number one volume generator for to Dubai, delivering the highest share of visitor volumes for 2016 with a total of 3.4 million, up 5 per cent over 2015.



contributed the highest number of travellers among the GCC countries, followed by Oman, with in third place and Qatar in the fourth, both retaining their top 20 status and registering an annual growth of 2 and 9 per cent, respectively.



"In many ways, represents a 'home-from-home' experience for our neighbours, making both an extended holiday, quick getaway and an attractive travel proposition," Corporation for and Commerce Marketing CEO said.



"A short flight from their home country opens up unique experiences for our guests from the GCC - who are made up of large families with children, young couples, business visitors, solo travellers and adventure-seekers," he said.

