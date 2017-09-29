With three giant deals in its kitty, Gujarat set to become an e-vehicle hub

Days after Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) and the Jindal Group announced their lithium-ion battery and e-vehicle projects, respectively, in Gujarat, official sources said a Chinese company was set to come up with an electric two-wheeler plant in Rajkot, bolstering the state’s bid to become an e-vehicles hub. “A Chinese automotive company is setting up a 50,000-units-a-year electric two-wheeler plant in Rajkot in collaboration with a local partner,” a senior official of the state government said, without revealing the name of the company. The official said ...