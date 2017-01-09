TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Note ban pain ending; move to help track black money holders, says FM

Govt to streamline pay for rural contractors, agents
Business Standard

With BCCI rudderless, business of cricket comes to a halt

The recent SC order has crippled day-to-day administration and delayed advertising and sponsorships

Viveat Susan Pinto 

The recent verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in keeping with Lodha Committee recommendations will delay the awarding of several contracts. Industry experts estimate cricket advertising, sponsorship and broadcast revenue to total to Rs 10,000 crore. This comes as the apex body remains rudderless in the absence of administrators to run the show. While the selection of the Indian side that will play England in three one-day and Twenty20 matches from January 15 have been put in place, there is no roadmap yet, say ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

With BCCI rudderless, business of cricket comes to a halt

The recent SC order has crippled day-to-day administration and delayed advertising and sponsorships

The recent SC order has crippled day-to-day administration and delayed advertising and sponsorships The recent verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in keeping with Lodha Committee recommendations will delay the awarding of several contracts. Industry experts estimate cricket advertising, sponsorship and broadcast revenue to total to Rs 10,000 crore. This comes as the apex body remains rudderless in the absence of administrators to run the show. While the selection of the Indian side that will play England in three one-day and Twenty20 matches from January 15 have been put in place, there is no roadmap yet, say ... image
Business Standard
177 22

With BCCI rudderless, business of cricket comes to a halt

The recent SC order has crippled day-to-day administration and delayed advertising and sponsorships

The recent verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in keeping with Lodha Committee recommendations will delay the awarding of several contracts. Industry experts estimate cricket advertising, sponsorship and broadcast revenue to total to Rs 10,000 crore. This comes as the apex body remains rudderless in the absence of administrators to run the show. While the selection of the Indian side that will play England in three one-day and Twenty20 matches from January 15 have been put in place, there is no roadmap yet, say ...

image
Business Standard
177 22