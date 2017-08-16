With inflation rising, RBI may not make the next rate cut in a hurry: HSBC

numbers have risen as expected and the Reserve will go in for a "prolonged pause" before cutting rates again, said a report.



"We expect the to be on a prolonged pause from here onwards with the risk of a 0.25 per cent rate cut (to our assumption) by the year-end if retail undershoots the 4 per cent target by a comfortable margin," economists at British HSBC said in a note on Wednesday.



The note comes two days after data showed that headline consumer price (CPI) almost doubled to 2.36 per cent for July from 1.54 per cent in the previous month, and a day after the wholesale price also shot up to 1.54 per cent from being negative in the previous month.The attributed the jump in numbers to rising vegetable prices, but underlined that core excluding food, ticked up after moderating for three straight months.The index also rose to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in June, partly reflecting one-sixth of the impact of the Seventh Pay Commission-mandated rent allowance (HRA), the report said."We expect the HRA impact to show up further over the next six months. Thankfully, the has mentioned that it will overlook this direct statistical impact of HRA, so prima facie, the rise in core is nothing to worry about," it said, adding the impact from HRA was only 0.1 per cent to the overall number.Pointing out to the jump in the core inflation, the said it is not just core that pushed up the number.The also had some impact on the print, it said and pointed to the increase in prices."Looking through the short term noise created by policy changes, we believe that underlying is at 4 per cent. Another way of saying this is that the has met its target of 4 per cent in record time."It can be noted that under the targeting framework, the central is tasked with getting the price rise down to 4 per cent in the medium-term.With the signs of ebbing to its comfort, it cut its key rates by 0.25 per cent at the last policy review while maintaining its neutral stance on policy.