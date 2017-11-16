With refunds under GST still not rolling in, exports under stress: Traders

are yet to receive refunds on tax payments under the new goods and services tax (GST) regime- a factor that has been dragging down the sector, claims the industry.



"After paying for four straight months and not getting any refunds, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are at a breaking point. There is an immediate need for remedial measures to prevent further decline in exports, otherwise, the situation may worsen in November," said Ganesh Kumar Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said.

India's fell for the first time in October after witnessing continuous growth for thirteen straight months. The 1.12 per cent fall in October follows reaching a peak level of 25 per cent in September.

had hitherto been exempt from taxes but under the new goods and services tax (GST) regime, have to pay taxes upfront and apply for tax refunds that get credited later on.



Gupta added that production has seen a sharp fall across major employment-intensive sectors such as the & products, and readymade garments, among others. Apart from this, smaller sectors such as and carpets, or sectors that are more sensitive to tariff and price movements, have remained unstable.

The Export Promotion Council for is subsequently in the process of preparing a proposal for a financial package for the sector, senior officials said under conditions of anonymity.

This is mainly because of the refund process that has been delayed due to the government extending the date of filing refund documents. The filing of documents for GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 forms have been extended to July 10, October 31 and November 10 respectively, said the Engineering Promotion Council (EEPC).

This extension effectively means that the July refunds will only be available in the third week of November at the earliest, added the EEPC. Similarly, refunds for the month of August will be pushed back to December and this is expected to have a cascading impact on the September refunds.

At the council meet in Guwahati last week, the council extended the simplified form GSTR3B till March 2018. The council introduced simplified GSTR3B with indicative filing facility and form for those businesses that have zero tax liability or have no transactions to file in invoice.

have also alleged that implementation of measures approved by the Council back in October have also been very slow. This includes the government continuing the duty drawback scheme through revised rates post-October and easing the filing of documents. The specific difficulties in the process of filling returns continue till date, allege

For high volume export categories, specific problems remain, the add. Garment had recently told a parliamentary standing committee on that the has not been helpful for the sector so far.

"The overall effect on apparel exporters, especially SMEs, is burdensome and stressful. This is due to a substantial increase in working capital and a higher transaction cost. SMEs have to recruit the services of chartered accountants to manage payments and refunds," said Ashok G Rajani, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council.

The body is demanding the extension of the Integrated exemption on import under the Export Promotion of Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme. It also wants to avail the Advance Authorisation scheme from March-end to December in 2018. Apparel production, they contend, has been hit and the margins of have come under more pressure due to the lowering of drawback rates.

However, some are hoping the decision to reduce the rate of taxation for a wide variety of products would help shore up growth prospects. "The announcement by the Council to bring goods and garments under the 18% slab, from 28% earlier, and finished to under 5% slab from the 12% earlier is a big relief to our industry," said Mukhtarul Amin, Chairman of the Council for