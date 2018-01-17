With technology and science, Israel brought revolution in agriculture: Modi

Prime Minister said on Wednesday that with the help of technology and advanced Science, has brought revolution in the sector.

"With the help of technology and advanced Science, has brought revolution in the sector of We are all aware of the strides, has made in agriculture, including when it comes to managing water resources and irrigation. shows the way on how to transform a nation with the sector at the core," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering at Vadrad in the presence of his Israeli counterpart

The Prime Minister stated the Centre was working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022.

For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "I know something about Mashav (Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation). We operate in many countries but the biggest project that Mashav has is here in India because India has a leader, has a vision."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu along with his wife Sara paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The two leaders reached the ashram after completing their 8-km-long roadshow from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.

Netanyahu from here will depart for Mumbai, where he will he meet business leaders, pay homage to the Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.