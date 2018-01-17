JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India a favourable market for fashion retailers: BMI Research report
Business Standard

With technology and science, Israel brought revolution in agriculture: Modi

The Prime Minister stated the Centre was working towards doubling farmers' income by 2022

ANI  |  Vadrad 

Netanyahu
PM Narendra Modi his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu during the inauguration of the International Center For Entrepreneurship & Technology – iCreate at Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad | PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that with the help of technology and advanced Science, Israel has brought revolution in the agriculture sector.

"With the help of technology and advanced Science, Israel has brought revolution in the sector of agriculture. We are all aware of the strides, Israel has made in agriculture, including when it comes to managing water resources and irrigation. Israel shows the way on how to transform a nation with the agriculture sector at the core," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering at Vadrad in the presence of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister stated the Centre was working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022.

"We are working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022.

For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "I know something about Mashav (Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation). We operate in many countries but the biggest project that Mashav has is here in India because India has a leader, has a vision."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu along with his wife Sara paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The two leaders reached the ashram after completing their 8-km-long roadshow from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.

Netanyahu from here will depart for Mumbai, where he will he meet business leaders, pay homage to the Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.
First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements