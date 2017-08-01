Withdrawing LPG subsidy will hurt ordinary people: CPI

Ending subsidy for cooking gas will severely hit ordinary and salaried-class and it is necessary to unitedly fight against this "anti-people" move, the said here on Tuesday.



Referring to the Centre's proposed move to end the subsidy for LPG, State Secretary R Mutharasan said the Centre was 'doing away' with subsidies as it had accepted the 'anti- conditions' of the World Trade Organisation.



In view of the move to increase the price of cooking gas every month, ordinary and salaried class will be severely affected, he said, adding it would increase the burden of expenditure for them.Hitting out at the Palaniswami-led regime for not being able to halt the 'anti- measures' of the Centre, the Left leader said all sections of should unite and fight against it.Minister had yesterday told the that the has ordered state-run companies to raise subsidised cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs four per cylinder every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March next year.