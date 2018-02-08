Within a matter of months, we were able to stabilise GST: Jaitley in LS

While speaking in the Lok Sabha as part of his reply to Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he wanted Congress to introspect how it created problems in agriculture and jobs. He said the Modi government remains committed to fiscal prudence and demonstrated it by bringing down fiscal deficit from 3.9%. Jaitley targeted Congress, questioning the party if it took any measures to tackled the challenges faced by the Indian economy. Can’t compromise on national security, said Arun Jaitley on Rafale deal. While quoting IMF data, Jaitley said India will become fastest growing major economy in the world in two years. "Within a matter of months, we have been able to stabilise GST; we reduced rate with increase in revenue," said Jaitley. Jaitley added, "Will work out a solution to problem of Andhra Pradesh in next couple of days."
