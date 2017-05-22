Won't say no to capital but don't need govt bailout, says P S Jayakumar

The guidance (forecast) we gave last time came out correctly, says P S Jayakumar

P S Jayakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda, speaks to Abhijit Lele & Hamsini Karthik about loan recoveries, sounding more confident than a year before. Edited excerpts: How much more work is pending on bad loans? There are three areas to work on. The first is the provision (on the balance sheet) for non-performing assets (NPAs). When schemes like Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) happen, there is some time gap between when an account is discussed and when it becomes non-performing. The numbers for SDRs are fairly small but that is ...

Abhijit Lele & Hamsini Karthik