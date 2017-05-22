Won't say no to capital but don't need govt bailout, says P S Jayakumar

P S Jayakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda, speaks to Abhijit Lele & Hamsini Karthik about loan recoveries, sounding more confident than a year before. Edited excerpts: How much more work is pending on bad loans? There are three areas to work on. The first is the provision (on the balance sheet) for non-performing assets (NPAs). When schemes like Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) happen, there is some time gap between when an account is discussed and when it becomes non-performing. The numbers for SDRs are fairly small but that is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?