Woo voters through Budget sops: 2017 assembly polls is advantage Modi

Budget sops
If the budget was held as per tradition in the last week of February, the government would have missed the opportunity. But this time, the timing of the budget fits the BJP’s strategy better than it has done for most parties in power at the centre in the past.
UP, India’s most populous and electorally crucial state, is the foremost on the BJP’s mind. The seven-phase elections in U.P start on February 11, less than two weeks after the government announces its budget expected to be peppered with innumerable incentives. If PM Modi’s bumper rally on January 2 in Lucknow is anything to by, then the budget will only act as a force multiplier for the BJP in the state.
Banks to divert 40% of new currency to rural areas
Thirdly, the government’s demonetisation move has hit some parties who rely on extensive use of cash donations. These include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). While the BJP doesn’t fancy its chances in Punjab, this could prove to be a big boost for ‘cleaner’ parties like Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. In UP, the internal rift in the Samajwadi Party and the perceived monetary hit taken by Mayawati’s party post demonetisation may also work in favour of the BJP.
Finally, there are enhanced expectations, especially in India’s rural areas, for PM Modi to play Robin Hood. Before coming to power in 2014, he had promised transferring Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of every Indian. He has further hinted that the gains from voluntary income disclosure schemes of the government would be transferred to the poor. This has been further reinforced by the setting up of a fund titled Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Kosh to be funded from tax collections from the taxes collected from undisclosed income of wealthy Indians. The rise in zero balance Jan Dhan accounts especially in poll bound states has also raised the spectre of money transfer to the accounts of the poorest of the poor. For instance, in UP, the number of zero balance accounts rose from 8.6 million to 9 million post demonetisation. The number of zero balance accounts in all the states going to the polls is around 20 million.