Working capital costs set to rise due to GST issues

Contrary to earlier expectations, the goods and services tax (GST) will lead to higher working capital costs for companies as payments are getting blocked at various levels in the value chain and it is becoming difficult for manufacturers to get input tax credit. The pain is more severe for second- and third-tier vendors as large corporate buyers or original equipment manufacturers hold up payments due to the uncertainty about the tax liability and the tax set-off for the supplied goods and services. “My receivables have tripled since the GST roll-out. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?