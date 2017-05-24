World Bank ranking: Govt banks on trade infra reforms

Faster payment processes, easier clearances among those expected to better ease of doing biz ranking

With two months before a World Bank team again visits India to assess the 'Ease of Doing Business', the government is banking on reforms in trade infrastructure to jump into a higher ranking this year.India had managed to move up by only one rank, to 130th, last year as part of the Doing Business Report 2017. India's position on seven out of 10 parameters also went down compared to the previous year.On 'trading across borders', which takes into account the entire export-import infrastructure, India had gone up by a single spot to 143rd last year.Now, the government is hoping to better its score significantly, with changes such as the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) becoming active since then, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. Over the past year, single-window clearance for traders at major ports was implemented, apart from logistics data tracking at the country's largest port, JNPT in Navi Mumbai.The ...

Subhayan Chakraborty