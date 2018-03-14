World Bank to raise lending to India by $1 billion for next five years

-
ALSO READWorld Bank to provide $318 mn loan for Tamil Nadu irrigation projects World Bank, Fin Min sign loan deal worth $200 mn for aiding Assam agri-biz India has enormous potential, says World Bank, projects 7.3% growth in 2018 India, World Bank ink loan pact worth $98 mn for clean energy projects How World Bank unfairly influenced its own competitiveness rankings
-
The World Bank plans to raise lending to India by about $1 billion every year for the next five years from the current $3 billion to $3.5 billion, its country director to India said on Wednesday.
The lending will be mainly for infrastructure projects, Junaid Ahmad said.
Last November, India jumped into 100th place on the World Bank's ranking of countries by Ease of Doing Business for the first time in its report for 2018, up about 30 places, driven by reforms in access to credit, power supplies and protection of minority investors.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU