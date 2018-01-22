World Economic Forum preps for Modi mantra with desi cuisine, yoga sessions

With exquisite desi cuisine on the platter and live yoga sessions on display, the annual Swiss jamboree of the rich and powerful from “a fractured world” will begin on Monday in where is expected to pitch India as a growth engine for the global economy. Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains, where the Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants. Chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open tomorrow evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.