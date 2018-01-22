World Economic Forum preps for Modi mantra with desi cuisine, yoga sessions

-
ALSO READWEF Davos 2018: Goyal eyes investments in Railways from VW, Siemens, others Will share vision for India's global engagements at Davos: PM Modi WEF: PM to interact with over 100 CEOs in Davos, apprise them of reforms Desi cuisine, yoga to open WEF Davos meet; PM Modi likely to attend Narendra Modi to push for investments in India at WEF summit in Davos
-
With exquisite desi cuisine on the platter and live yoga sessions on display, the annual Swiss jamboree of the rich and powerful from “a fractured world” will begin on Monday in Davos where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pitch India as a growth engine for the global economy. Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains, where the Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants. WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open tomorrow evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU