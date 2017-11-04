World Food India 2017: Amul, TGB, Keventer keen to invest in Odisha

has received a flurry of intents in food processing space at the meet in New Delhi being held on November 3-5.



Diary giant Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation which sells its products under ‘Amul’ brand has declared its intent to invest Rs 250 crore in Odisha’s dairy sector in the coming months. At the meet, R S Sodhi, managing director, said, there is a supply gap of three million litres of milk per day in Odisha, the second biggest market for the dairy giant.





participated at the summit as a Focus State. During the interaction with the delegation, Mayank Jalan, managing director, expressed his intent to establish a maize processing unit, promote banana cultivation and set up a food processing laboratory in the state.

Similarly, Ltd has also shortlisted as the potential location for setting up of a tea packaging unit over 20 acres of land with an of Rs 40 crore, promising employment to 400 people.



AGT Foods along with their co-promoters based in Canada are keen to invest Rs 250 crore in a food processing near Paradip.



ITC along with its subsidiary Technico Technologies indicated their intent to expedite their proposed unit at Khhhurda food park. Besides this, representatives from other companies like Kijalk Agro Ltd, Godrej Tyson, Food from India Exim and Impeccable Innovations met the state delegation. Existing investor Indo Nissin Foods committed to expand its unit in



“Private sector participation has been increasing in many segments of the value chain. However, more is required in contract farming, raw material sourcing and creating agri linkages. This is a clear opportunity for global chains”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on ‘World Food India 2017’.



L N Gupta, additional chief secretary, MSMEs with the government gave a presentation on ‘Opportunities for Food Processing Industry in Odisha’. “With 10 Agro Climatic zones and 480-km coastline coupled with surplus production of cereals, rice & vegetables, offers an enormous opportunity for food processing industry”, he said.



To boost investments in food processing, has come up with a dedicated policy on the sector, developed mega food parks at Deras (near Bhubaneswar) and Rayagada and offered single window facilitation for the investors.