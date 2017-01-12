World food prices fall for fifth straight year in 2016: UN FAO

World prices fell for a fifth straight year in 2016 as losses in cereals, meat and dairy outweighed rises in sugar and vegetable oils, the agency said on Thursday.

Prices remained stable in December from the month before, according to the and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) main price index, which has edged up steadily after hitting a seven-year low in January.

The full year 2016 logged a 1.5 per cent annual drop in the index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar.

December's reading of 171.8 points versus 171.9 points in November resulted from strong gains in vegetable oils and dairy largely offsetting falls ;in sugar and meat, the said.

Sugar prices rose by about a third across the year, despite an 8.6 per cent dip in December that mainly stemmed from a weaker Brazilian real against the dollar and an expected jump in production in Brazil's main sugarcane-growing region.

"Economic uncertainties, including movements in exchange rates, are likely to influence markets even more ... this year," senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said.

Cereal prices steadily declined during the year, ending 39 per cent below their 2011 peak.

Vegetable oil prices reached their highest since July 2014 in December. Palm oil rose on low global inventory levels and tight supplies, while soy oil quotations were boosted by the prospect of rising use for biodiesel in North and South America.