WPI inflation rises to 1.9% in July, reverses a 4-month downtrend

based on the wholesale price index (WPI) reared up to 1.9 per cent in July after four months of sustained decline, fuelled by a pick-up in food even as fuel and core continued to fall.

Just the previous month, had printed at 0.9 per cent – its lowest level in nearly a year – on the back of plunging food and fuel and some moderation in core

Overall food (food articles plus manufactured food) surged to 2.1 per cent, up from -1.3 per cent in June. Fuel fell – albeit at a slower pace – to 4.4 per cent, from 5.3 per cent, led by falling global oil prices, while core (measured by the Core Indicator, or CCII) - which excludes the volatile food articles, metals and fuel prices - eased to 1.2 per cent, from 1.5 per cent.

has, over time, offered a better perspective of demand-side impact on in manufactured products – reason why it also indicates the pricing power of manufacturers. is computed after excluding in ‘basic metals’ from manufactured products, which is subject to high price volatility. in this metals category rose to a record high of 9.4 per cent in July, from 7.9 per cent in June. Domestic metal prices typically move closely with global prices. In July, the global base metal index rose 18.8 per cent on-year, causing domestic prices to also rise. Consequently, the other measure of core – non-food manufacturing inflation, which includes metal prices - rose to 2.2 per cent, from 2.1 per cent.

Interestingly, the overall in manufactured products fell for the fifth straight month, suggesting weak pricing power, although the pace of decline has slowed of late. At 2.2 per cent, in the category was down just 10 basis points (bps), compared with June. Manufactured food and beverages, textiles, leather products, wood products, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastic products, and electrical equipment saw a decline in inflation, while tobacco products, apparel, paper products, non-metallic minerals, basic metals and products, transport equipment, computer electronics and machinery and equipment witnessed a pick-up.

Meanwhile, falling global crude oil prices and currency stability kept domestic fuel in control. In July, the rupee stayed stable, while crude oil prices fell nearly 4 per cent on-month and over 8 per cent on-year. fell in most fuel categories, with the sharpest fall seen in aviation turbine fuel (down to -3.8 per cent, from 8.6 per cent in June), kerosene (down over 400 bps on-month to 20.8 per cent) and diesel (down 160 bps to 5.5 per cent).

Food changed course to surge to 2.1 per cent, from -1.3% in June, as the base effect waned and seasonal increase in vegetables took hold. However, a continued decline in pulses and cereals (bolstered by high output) capped the upside in food in food articles jumped to 2.1 per cent, from -3.5 per cent, whereas in manufactured food products eased to 2.1 per cent, from 3.1 per cent. in vegetables soared to 21.9 per cent, from -21.2 per cent in June, while that in pulses fell to -32.6 per cent, from -25.5 per cent, and in cereals to 0.6 per cent, compared with 1.9 per cent. July also saw in eggs, meat and fish rise to 3.3 per cent, from 1.9 per cent.

The months to come could see a bump-up in prices, as some food items see their low-base effect wear off. On average however, for the fiscal year (FY18), healthy agriculture production following normal rains, benign global prices and moderate increases in minimum support prices are expected to keep a tab on food inflation, while fuel will stay low, given softer global oil prices. Meanwhile, slow pick-up in consumer demand also suggests that core pressures could stay weak.