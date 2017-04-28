Wrong choice of words can create big news: Arvind Panagariya

In an apparent dig at member Bibek Debroy, the think tank’s Vice-Chairman said on Thursday that “wrong choice of words can create big news”. The comment came against the backdrop of a controversy generated this week over the remarks by on taxing income from agriculture. The had earlier distanced itself from the comment, saying it was Debroy’s “personal views”.

made the comment at a workshop on Smart Cities, where was the first speaker. The event was also attended by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

During his interaction, said: “We are greatly privileged that we have Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Those from Australia may not know that the honourable minister is known for coining very apt acronyms at the drop of a hat.”

responded to his remarks, saying, “Acronyms that Naidu coins are also meaningful. Few wrong choice of words in a speech can lead to big ” Earlier this week, Debroy’s comment that should be brought under the tax net had created a flutter in government circles. “On the personal income tax side also exemption should go... on expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above certain threshold,” had said.

His remarks on a politically sensitive issue prompted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to issue a statement that the government did not have any plans to tax agriculture income.

Panagariya, who also attended the same press conference had avoided making any comment on the exact nature of the recommendations or also on the suggestions made by

A day later, said there was no proposal in the three-year action agenda to tax farm income.