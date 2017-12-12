WTO, WEF partners with Alibaba's e-commerce portal to push talks

The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have partnered with an trade portal built by the Jack Ma-led global retail giant to push discussions on the subject further.



from Buenos Aires, where 164 member nations of the are taking part in the 11th ministerial conference, suggested early on Tuesday that the multilateral bodies had joined hands with Ma's (eWTP), even as India continues to resist discussions on the subject.



Ma was present during the launch of the 'Enabling initiative' which aims to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to develop a clearer understanding of how to enable MSME around the globe and will be piloted by theThe is an online trading platform aimed at reducing trade barriers and making it easier for (SMEs) to expand their trading capabilities worldwide, according to Last month, the company opened its first physical hub outside China in Malaysia to offer SMEs the infrastructure for doing commerce with services encompassing e-commerce, logistics, cloud computing, mobile payment and talent training.The latest move is expected to rattle India which has consistently refused to discuss a proposed set of global rules on as it believes the country's policy space will shrink significantly and the rules will ultimately benefit the developed world backed by the and theThe move is being watched carefully by India, a senior member of the delegation currently in Argentina told Business Standard under conditions of anonymity. He added that pressure on the issue was also building up against India from the country's traditional partners belonging to the Least Developed Country grouping who have been lobbied extensively by the Western nations over the past 6 months.However, the maintained the latest move will put practice and policy, front and center among governments, businesses and other stakeholders on a global level. Some of the biggest barriers to cross-border trade are, the wide variety of market specific regulations with which products must comply, burdensome customs procedures, and access to logistics and financing, it said in a press release on Tuesday. Further, a number of governments are contemplating about raising, not lowering, taxes and tariffs on small package shipments, it added.This implies that even if a conclusive agreement on is not feasible, developed nations will at least aim to secure greater commitments from all members on reducing tariff costs on trade, a senior official from the secretariat told Business Standard.procedures mandate that any new resolution garners the unanimous support of member-countries before being adopted. Even so, some nations, including Australia, Switzerland and Norway, have made fresh arguments on its behalf. Going beyond discussions, last week a group of 15 nations have officially requested the for a mandate to negotiate the terms and frame rules for disciplines inThe vision for the is that it will be driven by businesses, with support from governments. Businesses can create hubs for and governments can create virtual free trade zones for small business. These eHubs would allow small businesses in one country to sell to consumers in another, with low or no import duties, speedy customs clearance, and better access to logistics. When connected, this would create a global network that becomes the

However, the data and technology aspect of the system would continue to be controlled by which created the system. This however may pit the company in a clash against many governments who aim to set the norms for the technology aspect of online retail.



Currently, has opened a single such physical hub outside China in Malaysia with many more planned throughout South East Asia. Endorsements from the and WEF is expected to allow more nations to cozy up to the idea which will open up potentially millions of new customers transacting on Alibaba's platform.