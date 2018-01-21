Yet to file returns? Good news as last date for GSTR-3B extended to Monday

The last date for filing the return in Form for December has been extended by two days to January 22, the and Customs (CBEC) said on Saturday.

said in a tweet on Saturday that the deadline to file the return for December in Form was January 20, which has been extended up to Monday.

is a simple return form introduced by the after the rollout of the (GST) from July 1.

It is meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies.

The has already notified the date for filing of return for the months of January, February and March.

It is mandatory for all entities registered for the to file Form