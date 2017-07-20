Yogi Adityanath govt mulls tougher criminal laws in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday evening announced that his government had been drafting tougher criminal laws. The announcement comes on the back of perception that crime rate has seen a rise under the new dispensation in UP.

Addressing last evening, the Chief Minister said the proposed law would not only deal with hardened criminals but also will take to task those sheltering such anti-social elements.

If the law could not be tabled in the assembly in the ongoing Budget session, the state government would convene a special session later to pass the proposed law to weed out organised and heinous crimes, he informed.

Mounting a direct attack on the main opposition (SP), the Chief Minister asserted that many accused of a crime had either been found to be directly associated with the or were under the patronage of leaders.

“I want to issue a stern message to all those harbouring or sheltering criminals in the state that things are going to get tough in days to come. So, mend your ways else be ready to face the consequences,” said.

He claimed the anti-land mafia squad would intensify its drive even as 1.53 lakh cases had already been taken note of. “The government is committed to acting with impunity against those encroaching upon public and private properties in the state.”

Conceding there was scope for improvement in the state policing, Adityanath observed that he inherited the law and order system that was in shambles. However, he maintained that things will improve soon.

noted that owing to the alleged corruption during the previous government, UP never realised its potential as an ideal investment destination.

The government should be thankful to the present government for not issuing a white paper on government departments, else many more skeletons would tumble out of the party’s cupboard, added sarcastically.

“The previous regime had siphoned-off central funds meant for development towards non-productive purposes, such as swimming pools, [a] stadium in Saifai [and] Saifai Mahotsava,” he added.

Meanwhile, lauded state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal for the maiden budget of the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for keeping fiscal deficit under check yet managing to provide funds for all flagship schemes.

“We have provided funds for crop loan waiver and the 7th Pay Commission without resorting to fresh taxes or taking loans by maintaining fiscal discipline,” he underlined.

He said the government had an uphill task when it took over to fulfill its pre-poll promises, especially in the backdrop of the dismal situation of the exchequer and tough riders put by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the crop loan waiver.

castigated the previous regime for its alleged extravagance and fiscal indiscipline.