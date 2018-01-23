Yogi Adityanath wants UP Khadi industry to jump on to online bandwagon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants the humble to jump on the online bandwagon for future growth and youth appeal. Adityanath has now directed officials to develop a portal for the marketing of UP products and boosting entrepreneurship for creating jobs at the local level. The CM also wants UP to be aggressively promoted as a district brand. Additionally, he has ordered for the creation of a comprehensive database/repository comprising the whole range of food and non-food products distinct to the state. For aggressively marketing state products, the UP and department has drafted an action plan to position UP as an exclusive entity in the domestic market supported by a distinct logo and theme. The department plans to tie up with established design and fashion institutes to promote the state products. Besides, operational units would be upgraded with special training and skilling workshops to introduce modern technologies and contemporary fashion trends. Further, plans are afoot to collaborate with top e-commerce companies such as Amazon and to hawk products and virtually bridging the seller and buyer gap. Meanwhile, Adityanath has stressed the need to push investment in the UP sector apart from ensuring that the available resources and infrastructure was optimally utilised. Besides, he underlined that a blueprint is prepared for promoting research on Khadi, design, standardisation, and marketing. The state would also promote under its flagship ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, which aims at nurturing district specific traditional industries and handicrafts. The government would set up industrial clusters to support such industries and to add value to the products.

The Adityanath government has adopted the Gujarat Model to boost based manufacturing and marketing. is expected to serve the dual purpose of boosting the bottom of the pyramid manufacturing and creating fresh job opportunities.

Last year, the state cabinet had decided to increase subsidy on the sale of products from 10 percent to 15 percent. The incentive would be given if the products are manufactured in the state. The subsidy, to be reimbursed through direct benefit transfer, would be equally divided between the weavers/spinners, manufacturer, and marketer.

“UP is basically a consumer state, but we also need to strive towards giving impetus to the manufacturing sector,” UP health minister and spokesperson had then said.

Earlier, a team of department officials had toured Gujarat to study their model of branding, promotion, and marketing of Apart from Gujarat government officials, the team had also interacted with the manufacturers and vendors.

After coming to power, the Adityanath government has been working on giving a modern makeover to to benefit all its stakeholders, especially at the lowest ladder in the value chain.