Yogi govt to host MSME Summit, aims to give CM's pet ODOP project big push

The is preparing to host an MSME Summit in the state to boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and as a corollary to the 2018.

The MSME Summit aims at propelling Adityanath’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme on a big scale for international branding and marketing of the theme. Launched in January 2018, seeks to promote traditional industries synonymous with the respective districts of UP to spur local economy and create jobs.

MSME sector is the backbone of UP’s industrial landscape and contributes 60% to its annual industrial output. It employs 40 million people, generating direct economic activity worth Rs 1.2 trillion annually. The state is home to over 5 million MSMEs and the sector is the second largest employer after agriculture, making it imperative for any development roadmap, especially in the backdrop of the government targetting to generate 2 million jobs in the next 4 years.

and export promotion minister has directed for constituting separate committees to leverage centrally sponsored MSME schemes and implementation of To fortify industrial land bank, the government has also decided to forfeit industrial plots lying vacant with original allottees, if they had failed to set up units over the past 3 years. The reclaimed land would be allotted afresh to new investors.

Besides, the MSME ministry is pursuing investment proposals received at the Investors Summit on 21-22 February, so that they translate on the ground soon. The MSME sector had netted investment proposals worth over Rs 60 billion, although aggregate commitments to the sector was much higher, considering a number of MSME proposals were clubbed under different heads, such as food processing, services etc. In all, investment commitments of Rs 4.68 trillion were received.

Meanwhile, Pachauri has warned officials against laxity in scheme underlining it was an ambitious project of the government. Next month, the state plans to distribute loans to about 10,000 youth for setting up their MSME start-ups. The department is also gearing up for publicity and branding blitzkrieg for creating awareness about different schemes and attracting investors on the back of fresh policies announced by the government.

UP is uniquely famous for product specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts viz. Varanasi (Banarasi silk sari), Bhadohi (carpet), (chikan), Kanpur (leather goods), Agra (leather footwear), Aligarh (lock), Moradabad (brassware), Meerut (sports goods), Saharanpur (wooden products) etc.

Adityanath has espoused theme and astutely mentions it at different platforms to underline his pro-industry and pro-employment agenda. The government wants to aid the district-specific industries and products gain national and international recognition through proper branding, marketing support and easy credit. The is promoting ‘Make in UP’ on the lines of ‘Make in India’.