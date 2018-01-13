You could soon be suffering from diabetes if working under stress!

Workers who experience an increase in stress on the over time may be more likely to develop than their co-workers who don’t, a study suggests. Researchers examined data on 3,730 petroleum industry workers in China. At the start of the study, none of the workers had After 12 years of follow-up, workers who experienced increasing stressful tasks on the were 57 per cent more likely to develop diabetes, the study team reports in Care. At the same time, workers who experienced a decline in coping resources like social support from friends and family or time for recreational activities were 68 per cent more likely to develop “Major changes in may affect our risk of developing diabetes,” said Mika Kivimaki, a researcher at University College London in the UK. “It is therefore important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a healthy weight, even during turbulent periods at work,” Kivimaki said by email. In the study, Yulong Lian of Xinjiang Medical University and colleagues didn’t report exactly how many workers developed Lian didn’t respond to requests for comment. Worldwide, nearly one in 10 adults had in 2014, and the disease will be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030, according to WHO. Most of these people have type 2 diabetes, which is associated with obesity and aging and happens when the body can’t properly use or make enough of the hormone insulin to convert blood sugar into energy. Left untreated, can lead to nerve damage, amputations, blindness, heart disease and strokes.

Physicians have long recommended exercise, weight loss and a healthy diet to control blood pressure and minimise complications of the disease. Stress reduction is also advised because, whether it’s caused on the or not, stress may also make worse by directly contributing to a spike in blood sugar or by leading to unhealthy lifestyle habits causing complications. The study looked at several forms of job-related stress and found that what researchers described as “task stressors” — such as feeling overloaded with or unclear about expectations or responsibilities of the job, and the strains of physical labour — were the biggest contributors to the risk of developing

So-called organisational stressors like interruptions, closures or poor communication didn’t appear to influence the odds of control, or how much ability workers had to influence their day-to-day activities, also didn’t appear to impact risk.

Among coping resources that influenced the risk of diabetes, declines in self-care and decreases in rational coping skills appeared to make the most difference, the study also found.

The study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how changes in stress or coping resources might influence the odds of developing

Other limitations include its focus workers in a single, predominantly male industry and its reliance on stress and assessments at just two points in time.

Still, the findings add to evidence that stress can play a role in the development of and suggest that it’s worth paying closer attention to the specific role played by stress on the job, said Dr. Pouran Faghri, director of the Center for Environmental Health and Health Promotion at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.