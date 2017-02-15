Zero import duty can make wheat farmers rely solely on state buying in 2017

For 60-year old Ramesh Tyagi, the cloud surrounding this year’s rabi production due to the acute cash crunch just during the peak sowing season seems to be abating.

With weather at its best so far this year, his wheat in the 8 acres of farmland off the Shamli-Meerut Highway is in a very healthy condition, promising a rich harvest.

Cutting the standing sugarcane along with his younger brother and other family members, Tyagi says that for initial few days of demonetisation there was some problem, but farmers have coped and are now waiting to get a good price for their produce.

For millions of farmers like Tyagi across Northern India, the standing rabi wheat has offered a hope of getting good returns after last year’s harvest got badly impacted due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm around March — the peak harvest time. However, difference in estimate the actual wheat harvest of 2016 could spoil all their plans.

Though the wheat in 2017 is expected to be around 96-97 million tonnes if weather remains favourable for the next few weeks, almost 2 million tonnes more than last year.

But, it is the hangover from last year’s harvest which could play a major role in determining the price that farmers would get from their fresh harvest.

Last year, the had estimated the wheat to be somewhere around 94 million tonnes, while trade and other sources said that it was much lower around 85-86 million tonnes.

by agencies also fell around 5 million tonnes short of target of 28 million tonnes reinforcing the theory that actual wheat in 2016 was much smaller than government estimate.

Though, the official explanation was that wheat purchases by state-run agencies like (FCI) dropped below target due to increased by private companies, but private wheat traders said they didn’t have the capacity to absorb such huge amounts of grains.

More evidence of a smaller than expected size came when wheat flour (atta) prices started climbing in the market and threatened to reach around Rs 30 per kg.

A worried Central government first lowered the import duty from 25 per cent to 10 per cent and when that failed to arrest rising prices completely abolished the duty.

Private traders who had their pipelines virtually empty rushed to replenish their stocks and by March end is most likely to import around 6 million tonnes of wheat.

Now, this means that when the new wheat comes into the market around April and March, for millions of wheat farmers in Punjab, Haryana western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, FCI and agencies would be the sole buyers as private traders won’t require their grains.

This in all probability could lead to sharp fall in wheat prices and also lead to cash shortage as private millers and traders usually make immediate payments unlike agencies which pay the farmers with a lag.

But, there are indications that restore the import duty once agencies start in full force and when the new comes into the market.

“This abolishing of import duty is a temporary measure and we might restore it as soon as the new hits the market,” a senior finance ministry official had told a select group of reporters some time back.

If that is not done, wheat farmers this year might be at the entire mercy of agencies as private trader is not expected to actively because they have already filled their inventories through imports.

Off-late, there has been some acceptance within a section of the that in reality the actual wheat might have been somewhere around 90 million tonnes and not the 94 million tonnes as was estimated in the first and second advance estimates.

“The private trade has its own reasons to quote a low production figure, but we feel that the 2016 is definitely over 90 million tonnes, though it might not be 94 million tonnes and there could be a minor revision in that,” another official said.

Only, if this revision would have been done earlier, a lot of things and confusion surrounding 2016 wheat estimates could have been avoided.