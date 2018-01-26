Zojila Tunnel: All you need to know about India's longest road tunnel

On January 24, infrastructure firm and and (NHIDCL), under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct the in Jammu & Here is a look at all that you need to know about the project: The project: On January 3, the Union Cabinet approved the construction, operation and maintenance of in Jammu & Kashmir, mainly to provide all-weather connectivity among Srinagar, and Leh and to bring about all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions The region: Zojila pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway, which remains closed during winters (December to April) due to heavy snowfall and avalanches cutting off the Leh-Ladakh region from Kashmir The tunnel: It would be a two-lane bi-directional tunnel of 14.15-km length.

The total length of in J&K is 1,245 km