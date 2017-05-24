558 vacancies in Indian Railways: How to apply

If you ever wanted to work with one of the world’s largest employers, here’s the chance. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Bhubaneswar has made public the notification for hiring the capable apprentices for 588 posts in various departments or disciplines. The candidates who are eligible for the apprentice program can submit their applications online from May 18, 2017 (Thursday at 11:00 hrs) to June 17, 2017 (Saturday till 17:00 hrs).





Name of the Railway Unit Number of Post Carriage Repair Workshop, Mancheswar, Bubaneswar 97 Khurda Road Division 30 Waltair Division 461 TOTAL 558

Kindly log on to the website www.rrcbbs.org.in or go to this page.

Read the instructions carefully.

Click on the New Registrations

Click on the I Agree tab and move on to fill the step by step details as prompted by the System.

After your submission, take out the printout of online application for future use.

: The Applicant must be 15 years old and should not be more than 24 years of age as on June 17, 2017. (Between 15 and 24). In case of SC/ST applicants and applicants, the upper age limit is relaxed by five years and three years, respectively. And the applicant with disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.: The Applicant should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.: Rs. 100/- (Non-refundable) should be paid online. The fee can be paid by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / e-wallets, etc. by furnishing information as asked on the System. If there are any transaction charges for online payment, they are to be borne by the applicant.Date for Online Application: 18-05-2017 at 11:00 hrsLast Date for Online Application: 17-06-2017 by 17:00 hrs.: The applicant must have a valid email ID and a Mobile Number which should be kept active until the completion of the process. All the communications will be through email / SMS only. Keep ready a scanned / digital copy of one recent passport size colour photograph (3.5 cm X 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, 20 KB to 50 KB size) of yours and Signature file in JPG/JPEG format, 100 dpi, 5 to 20 kbKeep in mind that the RRC-Bhubaneswar does not accept employment applications through e-mail. The applications should be submitted before the last date of application in the prescribed form as given in the Employment Notification by ordinary post/application drop box. For more on this, read or download the Notification here and in case of any doubts or queries, visit this page