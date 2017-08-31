Andhra Pradesh: AP-ICET 2018 Dates And Application Process

or is a state-level yearly entrance examination conducted for admission in to MBA and MCA programmes in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In 2018 the examination will be conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher (APSCHE). In 2017 APICET was conducted by 2nd May by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. In 2018 the notification for APICET will be issued in month of February 2018 and the examination will be conducted in May 2018. Some of the prominent universities and institutions in Andhra Pradesh that use AP-ICET scores for admission purposes are:



Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies, Visakhapatnam Avalon Business School, Visakhapatnam Centre for Management and Technology, Visakhapatnam Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam AVR and SVR School of Business Management, Nandyal Nimra College of Business Management, Vijayawada Krishna University, Machilipatnam

Notification Early February 2018 Availability of Forms Early February 2018 Last Date to Submit Forms (Without Late Fee) Early March 2018 Admit Card Availability for Download Mid April 2018 2018 Examination Mid May 2018 Results Late May 2018

Sections Topic No. of Questions/Marks Section A Analytic Ability 75 Section B Mathematical Ability 75 Section C Communication Ability 50 Total:

200

Candidates should have completed graduation (10+2+3) with mathematics as one of the subjects till 10+2 (For MCA)

Candidates should also have secured a minimum 50% marks (general category) and 45% marks (reserved categories) in their final examination

Candidates should be Indian nationals and also fulfil the local/non-local status laid down by the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations of Admission) Order (85% of seats are reserved for local candidates)

Final year students are also eligible to apply

forms for APICET 2018 will be available online only hence aspiring candidates need to visit the official website of APICET - apicet.nic.in and register on the same using a valid email ID and mobile number Candidates will then Apply Online by filling all the required personal and educational details A scanned recent coloured, passport sized photograph and signature of the candidate will also have to be uploaded After review and submission of the Form candidates need to pay the fee either online through credit or debit card or internet banking or offline at designated centres ( fee was Rs. 450/- + Processing Fee of Rs. 57.50/- for all candidates) There is a window period in which candidates can login and make any required change to their forms Candidates will then download their admit cards and appear for the examination Successful candidates will subsequently appear for online counselling

is of 200 marks and has 200 questions thus each question carries 1 mark. The questions are multiple-choice objective type and the time duration for is 2.5 hours (150 minutes). The examination is divided in to three sections namely Analytic Ability, Mathematical Ability and Communication Ability. Both sections on Analytic Ability and Mathematical Ability have 75 questions each and the section on Communication Ability has 50 questions. is conducted in offline mode (Paper-Pen mode) in around 17 cities throughout Andhra Pradesh. Minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of 200). There is no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates.Adilabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Chittor, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kuppam, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram