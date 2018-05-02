AP EAMCET Result 2018: Suraj Krishna tops exam; steps to check your marks

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result has been declared by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), which is responsible for conducting the exam.

Vijaywada's Bhogi Suraj Krishna, who topped the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE)-Mains exam, has reportedly also secured the top rank in the EAMCET engineering test.

The AP EAMCET-2018 result was announced by Andhra Pradesh Human Resource (HRD) Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at 12 noon on Wednesday.

The result and ranks of all candidates are now available on the official website

Steps to check 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on ' 2018 Rank'

Step 3: Submit required details and the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save the result

You can also check the result on www. com by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to www.manabadi.com

Step 2: Click on Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results 2018

Step 3: Submit asked details

Step 5: Download your result

Of the about 200,000 students who appeared in the exam this year, 1,38,000 students have cleared the exam. It was conducted from April 22 to April 25, 2018.

The students who have cleared the exam will now have to wait for the start of the counselling session to get admission in their desired college.