AP TET 2018: Results Declared. Steps To Check

Results of (AP TET) 2018 are declared today. Around 4, 10,828 candidates appeared for the Exam which happened 20 sessions from February 21 (Wednesday) 2018 till March (Friday) 2018. 1, 71,052 candidates appeared for the APTET 2017 Paper I while 1,81,304 candidates for Paper II and 58,472 for Paper III which was introduced in 2018.



Online registration process for had begun in December 2017 till January 2018.



The exam was supposed to happen after mid of January but it was postponed till February-March. It was seen that over 15000 candidates could not take up the exam as the exam conducting body, The failed to accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. However, the candidates who could not appear for the exam at first were offered the test centers in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Finally the candidates appeared for the exam at the preferred centers on 2nd of March 2018 (Friday).



The candidates in case of any doubt could raise objections, till 9th of March (Friday), against the provisional answers keys which were was recently on 13th March (Tuesday). The result were going to be announced on 16th of March (Friday) but were delayed due to the absence of Minister.



How to check your results:



Visit the official website of APTET. Search and click on the results link. Click on the same and on the new page provide your registration details. Submit the details and check your results. (Note: Due to heavy traffic, the website may not function well or may not open. We suggest to you keep trying or check out at night when the traffic is lower)



Community Wise Cluster:



The (CSE), Andhra Pradesh has kept passing criteria for different categories. If you come under OC community, you got to score a minimum 60% mark to pass. Similarly if you belong to the BC community then you have to score 50% marks. And for the students of other categories, it is 40%. Note that as per (NCRE), the APTET Certificate is valid for next 7 years from the date of TET examination.



Selection For Recruitment:



Keep in mind that your APTET score will be helpful so far selection in (DSC) recruitment is concerned. It has been decided to offer 20% weightage to the APTET marks.





