ATMA 2018: Dates And Online Application Process

or is a national-level entrance examination conducted by AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools) for admission in to various post-graduation courses such as MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA, and MCM. scores are accepted by around 200 colleges and institutes across India. is recognised as a national level entrance examination by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Govt. of India. is conducted thrice every year mostly in and around the months of February, May and July. Some of the top MBA institutes, B-schools and colleges that use scores for admission are:



Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bangalore

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune, Pune

Alliance School of Business, Bangalore

SCMS Cochin School of Business, Cochin

MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development, Mysore

AIMS Institutes, Bangalore

Fortune Institute of International Business, Delhi

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida and many more

February 2018 Notification December 2017 (Fourth Week) Online Form Availability January 2018 Last Date to Submit Forms February 2018 Examination Date February 2018 Results In 3 weeks after exam date

Candidates should have completed graduation (10+2+3) from a recognized university or institution with minimum of 50% marks Candidates who are appearing for their final exams are also eligible to apply Candidates should have attained 21 years of age Candidates should be Indian nationals

Section Topic No. of Questions/Marks Time Allocated I Analytical Reasoning Skills - I 30 30 II Verbal Skills - I 30 30 III Quantitative Skills - I 30 30 IV Verbal Skills - II 30 30 V Analytical Reasoning Skills - II 30 30 VI Quantitative Skill - II 30 30 Total:

180 180 minutes

Candidates need to visit and register on the official website - www.atmaaims.com using their email ID and mobile number Then using the unique registration number and password provided candidates will again login and fill the form by providing all the necessary personal and educational details Candidates will provide 2 options (cities) as test centres Next candidates will pay the required fee (Rs. 1100 in 2017) either online through Debit Card/Credit Card, Net Banking or offline through Demand Draft or Cash at authorized centres Candidates will provide recent coloured passport sized photograph and signature Admit cards will be available for download at the appropriate time Successful candidates will then undergo additional procedure such as Group Discussion and Personal Interview at selected institutes or colleges

is held both in online (computer-based) and offline (pen and paper) modes. The examination in the month of February is conducted in the offline mode whereas subsequent examinations in the month of May and July are conducted in the online mode. consists of 6 sections covering the following topics Analytical Reasoning Skills - I, Verbal Skills - I, Quantitative Skills - I, Verbal Skills - II, Analytical Reasoning Skills - II and Quantitative Skill - II. There are 180 objective type questions each valued at 1 mark, equally distributed among the 6 sections. The time duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) and there is also negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.Test Centres: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Noida, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sangli and Trichy