ATMA 2018: Dates And Online Application Process

ATMA or AIMS Test for Management Admissions is a national-level entrance examination conducted by AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools) for admission in to various post-graduation courses such as MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA, and MCM. ATMA scores are accepted by around 200 colleges and institutes across India. ATMA is recognised as a national level entrance examination by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Govt. of India. ATMA is conducted thrice every year mostly in and around the months of February, May and July. Some of the top MBA institutes, B-schools and colleges that use ATMA scores for admission are:
- Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
- Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bangalore
- Goa Institute of Management, Goa
- Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai
- Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
- Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune, Pune
- Alliance School of Business, Bangalore
- SCMS Cochin School of Business, Cochin
- MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore
- ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
- Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development, Mysore
- AIMS Institutes, Bangalore
- Fortune Institute of International Business, Delhi
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida and many more
|ATMA February 2018 Notification
|December 2017 (Fourth Week)
|Online Application Form Availability
|January 2018
|Last Date to Submit Application Forms
|February 2018
|ATMA Examination Date
|February 2018
|Results
|In 3 weeks after exam date
Eligibility Parameters:
- Candidates should have completed graduation (10+2+3) from a recognized university or institution with minimum of 50% marks
- Candidates who are appearing for their final exams are also eligible to apply
- Candidates should have attained 21 years of age
- Candidates should be Indian nationals
|Section
|Topic
|No. of Questions/Marks
|Time Allocated
|I
|Analytical Reasoning Skills - I
|30
|30
|II
|Verbal Skills - I
|30
|30
|III
|Quantitative Skills - I
|30
|30
|IV
|Verbal Skills - II
|30
|30
|V
|Analytical Reasoning Skills - II
|30
|30
|VI
|Quantitative Skill - II
|30
|30
|Total:
|
|180
|180 minutes
How to Apply:
- Candidates need to visit and register on the official website - www.atmaaims.com using their email ID and mobile number
- Then using the unique registration number and password provided candidates will again login and fill the application form by providing all the necessary personal and educational details
- Candidates will provide 2 options (cities) as test centres
- Next candidates will pay the required application fee (Rs. 1100 in 2017) either online through Debit Card/Credit Card, Net Banking or offline through Demand Draft or Cash at authorized centres
- Candidates will provide recent coloured passport sized photograph and signature
- Admit cards will be available for download at the appropriate time
- Successful candidates will then undergo additional procedure such as Group Discussion and Personal Interview at selected institutes or colleges