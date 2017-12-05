Bank of Baroda to recruit 337 for HR posts

Bank of Baroda has invited applications to various posts in human resource (HR) on contract basis for wealth management services. The recruitment is a part of the bank’s strategy to launch wealth management services to high net worth individual (HNI) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI).



According to the official notification, interested wealth management professionals, with proven skills and requisite experience in wealth can apply at the official website of the bank, bankofbaroda.com. The bank has announced that candidates can only apply for one post each, and work experience of less than six months in any organisation will not be considered.



Recruitment details

There are a total of 337 posts available and the last date to apply is on December 12, 2017. The post available include:





Post Vacancies Group head 4 Operations head 1 Territory head 25 Senior relationship manager 223 Acquisition manager (affluent) 41 Client service executive 43

Candidates interested in group head and operations head posts should have two-year full time MBA or equivalent from reputed colleges. They should also have minimum of 10 years relevant experience in financial services, investment advisory and private banking, out of which minimum eight years should be experience in wealth management.For territory head and senior relationship manager posts, candidates interested should be graduate from government recognized university or institution. Those with two-year full time MBA or equivalent from reputed college will be preferred. Candidate interested in territory head post should have minimum six-year experience as a relationship manager in wealth management out of which minimum 2-year experience should be as a team lead. Those interested in senior relationship manager post should have minimum three-year experience as a relationship manager in wealth management with leading public / private / foreign banks / broking / security firms.Candidates interested in acquisition manager (affluent) and client service executive posts should be graduate from government recognized university or institution.Age limit for candidates keen to apply as group head is 35 to 50 years, operations head is 35 to 45 years, territory head is 28 to 40 years, senior relationship manager is 23 to 35 years, acquisition manager (affluent) is 22 to 25 years, and client service executive is 20 to 35 years.Candidates will be shortlisted and may be required to appear for a written aptitude test. Post the shortlisting/ test, there will be one or more rounds of personal interviews (PIs) and/or group discussions (GDs).According to the notification, a candidate should qualify in all the processes of selection, i.e. test and/or GD and/or PI and sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent allotment process. In case more than one candidate scores the cut off marks (common mark at cut off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and contact no, kept active till completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for GD, interview etc. through the registered email ID. Candidates will have to register themselves online through bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/careers.htm and pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:Go to the official website of the bank www.bankofbaroda.co.in Follow the link to the careers pageClick on the detailed advertisement and link to apply online for Human Resources for Wealth Management Services on Contract basis column.Fill in all the requisite detailsVerify all the details and click on verify/submitTake a print out of the formProceed to make the application fee payment.Download and save a copy of the form for further reference.Application fees and Intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs 600 for general and OBC candidates. SC/ ST/PWD candidates will only have to pay Rs. 100 intimation charges.