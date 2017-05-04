Bank of India to hire 702 managers

(BoI) recently released a recruitment notice for filling up 702 manager / officer positions. Applicants who want to make career in banking sector can apply by filling application form online on the official website www.bankofindia.com. Closing date to submit an application form for officer and manager post is May 5, 2017 and for security officer and technical posts is May 12, 2017. Before applying for are advised to check the eligibility norms before applying.



Dates to remember



Posts Starting date to apply Last date to apply Officer April 20, 2017 May 5, 2017 Manager Security officer April 26, 2017 May 12, 2017 Technical

Posts Name Scale Vacancies Officer (Credit) JMGS I 270 Manager MMGS II 400 Security Officer MMGS II 17 Technical (Appraisal) JMGS I 10 Technical (Premises) JMGS I 05 Total 702

Name of the tests No. of questions Maximum marks Duration English language 50 50 Composite time of 90

minutes Professional knowledge 50 100

Category Amount) SC/ST/PWD Rs. 100/- (intimation charges only) General & others Rs. 600/- (application fee + intimation charges)

Candidates should have graduation or post graduation degree in relevant stream from recognized University or Institution.For officer (credit) (JMGS I) post, a degree (graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/PGDBM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from institute of repute (two/three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics is a must. Candidates appearing in the final year of examination of MBA/ PGDBM/ PGBM/ PGDBA from institute of repute (two/three year programme) / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science / Economics are eligible to apply. However their final result should be declared on or before June 30, 2017. Professionals such as chartered accountant (CA), or ICWA, or company secretary (CS) can also apply. A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must. Minimum 60% marks at graduation level is for candidates applying under general/unreserved category, candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) applying for reserved vacancies (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. minimum 55% marks at graduation level. Minimum age limit to apply for the post is 21 years and maximum is 30 years.Candidates applying for manager posts should have a degree (graduation) in any discipline along with MBA/PGDBM/ PGBM/PGDBA from institute of repute (two/three year programme), or post graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. Professionals like CA, ICWA, or CS can apply. A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is must. Minimum two years of experience as an officer in any public sector bank or in any private bank having minimum business mix of Rs.1 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017 is must. Minimum age limit to apply for the post is 23 years and maximum is 35 years.For security officer’s post, candidate should be graduate from a recognized university or equivalent. A certification in computer course for minimum three months or Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must. As for the work experience, the candidate should be an officer with a minimum of five years of commissioned service in the army/navy/air force, or a police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police with minimum 5 years of service, or be of the rank equivalent to assistant commandant with minimum five years’ service in paramilitary forces. The minimum age is 25 years, and maximum age is 40 years (including all relaxations).Candidates eying technical (appraisal) officer post in JMGS-I grade have to have an engineering degree with minimum 60% marks in discipline such as textiles, chemical, mechanical, electrical, electronics, production, metallurgy, petroleum technology, plastic technology, oil technology, power engineering or B. Pharm from recognized University / Institute. MBA in finance/banking from any UGC recognized university is desirable. Age limit for the post is minimum 21 years and maximum 30 yearsFor technical (premises) officer’s post, the desirous candidate should have an engineering degree with minimum 60% marks in civil engineering from recognized university / institute. Minimum age limit is 21 years and maximum is 30 years as on April 10, 2017.Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in test and/or interview.For technical (appraisal) officer & technical (premises) officer the online examination, except for English language, the test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English language, however, will be of qualifying nature i.e. marks obtained in English language will not be added while preparing the merit list.There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will subsequently be called for group discussion (GD) and/or interview. The total marks allotted for interview is 100. GD will be of 50 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category candidates will be 40% and for SC/ST/OBC is 35%. GD will be of qualifying nature & marks obtained in GD will not be added for final selection.For candidates interested in security officer’s post, selection will be done by way of personal interview (PI) and/or GD depending on the number of eligible candidates. Minimum qualifying marks in GD will be 40% for general candidates and 35% for SC/ST/OBC and will be qualifying in nature. Maximum marks for interview will be 100. Minimum qualifying marks in interview are 50% for general category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC category.Applicants have to apply through the official site. Step-by-step guide oh how to:1. Log on to the official website of bank www.bankofindia.co.in 2. On the home page follow Career tab3. Hit on Notification link4. Check the official notification5. Read all the instructions carefully6. Click on Apply Online link7. Fill the asked details8. Upload scanned documents and certificates along with a passport size photograph Click on the Submit button9. Take a printout of filled application form for future needApplication fees/ intimation charges (non refundable) have to be paid at the time of application. The fees are: