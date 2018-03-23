Canara Bank PO Recruitment Results Declared. Direct Link To Check

The candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officers Exam can see their results as the Bank has officially announced the same on its official website. The PO exam was conducted online on March 4, 2018 (Sunday).



How to check the results: Candidates are required to visit the official website of here. (Direct link to the list of results here).



Then select Career from the Menu tab above. After that find the link "RP-2/2017 - Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course" and click on the same. On the new page click on "RP 2/2017-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PGDBF) - LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW New”.



Date and Time of Group Discussion and Interview:



The official notice says that the date, time and venue for Group Discussion and Interview will be communicated to the successful candidates in due course. The successful candidates are advised to refer to our advertisement for the subject post in our website for the details of the documents to be submitted at the time of Group Discussion and Interview. Please note that reserved category candidates have to submit valid Caste / PWD certificate as per Government of India format at the time of GD and Interview.



Locations of Training Course:



The received thousands of applications for a one-year training course in Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) in January 2018. This course will have 450 candidates for nine months in-house or classroom course. After this the candidates will take up three months internship training at various branches of the The training course plays an essential role in shaping the candidate to qualify for the post of Probationary Officer. The training would be undertaken at the NIITE International Pvt. Ltd (Mangaluru or Mangalore) or Manipal Global Services Pvt. Ltd (Benguluru or Bangalore).



About Canara Bank



As a premier commercial bank in India, has a distinct track record in the service of the nation for over 111 years. Today, has a strong pan India presence with 6179 branches and 9743 ATMs, catering to all segments of an ever growing clientele accounts base of 8.18 crore. Across the borders, the Bank has 8 branches, one each at London, Leicester, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manama, Johannesburg, New York and DIFC (Dubai) & a Representative Office at Sharjah, UAE. (Source: Canara Bank)





