CAT 2017-18: Exam Registration begins. Follow These Steps

Finally the registration for 2017 exam has started. For those preparing for (CAT) need to know that the 2017 will happen on November 26 (Sunday) and tthe process of exam registration will end on September 20 (Wednesday). This year, the exam will be organized by the IIM –L. The IIMs will organize the computer-based exam 140 test centres across the country in two sessions. Candidates will have an option to select 4 Test Cities in order of preference. The duration of the Exam will be 180 minutes. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to these 20 IIMs and more than 100 institutes across India. The elite IIMs are at Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam. The IIMs will also release a tutorial to understand the format of the test on October 18. Candidates must work on the tutorials available on the website well in advance.



The Applicants taking up the exam for the first time can go through the registration guide and video which is now available on the official site. Keep in mind that the graduates must have at least 50% marks to be eligible to apply for 2017 and 45% for the graduates under reserved categories. There will be separate notifications from IIM Ahmedabad, PGPEM & PGPPM Programmes of IIM Bangalore, EPGP of IIM Indore, EFPM & EPGPM of IIM Kashipur, PGP-ABM & PGP-SM of IIM Lucknow, PGPWE of IIM Raipur, PGDHRM of IIM Ranchi, EPGP of IIM Rohtak, PGPEX of RGIIM Shillong and PGPBM of IIM Tiruchirappalli for their management courses such as PGP-FABM & ePGP.



Important dates:



Registrations for the exam: August 9

Last date to apply: September 20

Admit cards: October 18

2017 Exam: November 26

2017 Results: January 2018

Go to the official website www.iimcat.ac.in and read the Exam Notification 2017 carefully.

Search for the Apply Online link’ and click on the same.

As the application form opens, fill out your personal details and at the end, a unique registration number and password will be generated.

Login to the Online Application by using the registration number and password.

Fill in the sections like personal details, academic background, work experience, payment of the fee and the like.

Next is uploading the recent photograph and signature with the specified dimensions.

Lastly, pay the application fee either from credit cards or debit cards.

Print your application form out for future use.

S.No Name of the Topic Number of Questions Marks Time Duration 1 Verbal Reasoning & Reading Comprehension 34 34 1 Hour 2 Quantitative Aptitude 34 34 3 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 32 32 Total Marks 100

Candidates willing to appear for the exam are required to send the online application on and before September 20 (Wednesday). Before the registration process, all the candidates must see the eligibility criteria.Note that the Registration fee is to be paid only once even if the applicant is applying for more than one institute. The 2017 scores can be used by non-IIM member institutions. You can check out the list at iimcat.ac.in. The most important consideration is the validity of the score card which is till 31 December 2018.(Source: catexam)The exam will go through two sessions. Two different test forms shall be given in two test sessions. The scores shall be based on the process of Normalization that will adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. Later on, the scores shall be further normalized across different sections. Check out the official website of IIM for further details.Admission to the IIMs is followed by Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). The candidates’ previous academic scores, work experiences may be taken into consideration for short-listing.